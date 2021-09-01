Owner of the TV Network! likes porn on Twitter and says he’s been hacked

Marcelo de Carvalho is one of the highlights on Twitter this Tuesday (31/08). It wasn’t because of something new in RedeTV’s programming! or even by a record audience of Mega Password, a program presented by him. The executive’s name hit the blue bird’s social network after platform users realized that the businessman’s profile had liked some pornographic posts.

In one of the scenes, a transvestite appeared having oral sex performed on a man. In response to netizens, Carvalho claimed to have been hacked. And he joked: “I thank the funny man who invaded. I will be commended for being a friend of diversity”.

In testimony to the Leo Dias column, the executive’s office confirms the invasion of Marcelo de Carvalho’s profile: “The Twitter account of the businessman and shareholder of RedeTV!, Marcelo de Carvalho, was hacked yesterday afternoon (30/08). The measures were taken with the support and the profile was re-established”.

“Content of such high quality that even the owner of @RedeTV liked it!”, wrote user Victor Hidalgo, in the extensive list of comments about the controversy he liked.