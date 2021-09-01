owner says Twitter hacked after liking pornography

Marcelo de Carvalho, one of the shareholder owners of RedeTV!, needed to explain himself after a print published by a follower on Twitter. The presenter also stated that he had his account hacked after the image showed that he liked pornographic content.

“I thank the ‘funny man’ who invaded. I’ll be praised for being a friend of diversity,” he said in a publication, answering the follower who published the image.

I thank the funny man who invaded. I will be commended for being a friend of diversity. — Marcelo de Carvalho (@MarceloCRedeTV) August 31, 2021

We chose not to show the content supposedly enjoyed by Marcelo de Carvalho’s account, as the print points out.

In contact with the UOL, the advice of RedeTV! he stated that the measures were taken and the profile re-established.

“The Twitter account of the businessman and shareholder of RedeTV!, Marcelo de Carvalho, was hacked yesterday afternoon (30). The measures were taken with the support and the profile was restored”, says the note.

RedeTV employees strike!

Following posts made on the social network, Marcelo de Carvalho commented on the strike by employees of RedeTV! approved yesterday in assembly.

“As everyone knows, broadcasters fired even iconic national artists in the pandemic. On the contrary, RedeTV didn’t fire anyone, it hired them,” he said, lamenting the arguments used by the Union of Professional Journalists of the State of São Paulo.

An unfortunate legacy from Getúlio Vargas, a handful of union members claiming to represent our thousands of employees declares a state of strike. As everyone knows, broadcasters fired even national iconic artists in the pandemic. On the contrary, RedeTV did not fire anyone, it hired them. — Marcelo de Carvalho (@MarceloCRedeTV) August 31, 2021

According to the union, the workers are registered as broadcasters, even though a good part of them do not perform functions in the category, and have not received a readjustment or allowance for four years.

Yesterday, the broadcaster stated in contact with the UOL that the union’s requests are “out of touch with reality” and the employees’ strike was decided without the participation of the majority of employees.