Pai believes that person killed in Araçatuba was executed for not holding on to the hood: ‘Ten shots’ | São José do Rio Preto and Araçatuba

Retired civil servant Genival José da Silva said that, from images recorded by residents of buildings in Araçatuba, he was able to recognize Márcio (see video below).

“From the image I saw, he’s in the first car. There’s one on top, and it’s on the bottom, on the hood. When the bandits were leaving to leave, he was like a human shield. I believe he fell, couldn’t hold on, or saw the opportunity and tried to run away, but was shot by ten shots,” said Genival, the personal trainer’s father.

Hostages are placed on top of cars during bank attacks in Araçatuba, SP

Márcio’s uncle, lawyer Jaime José da Silva, tells that his nephew was returning from an event with two friends, when he was surprised and approached by the heavily armed gang.

“They took my nephew out of the car. Only girls were released. From the location where the body was found, we came to the conclusion that he didn’t hold back. The bandits stopped and fired. There were ten entrance holes, if I’m not mistaken, and nine exit holes”, stated Jaime.

For Fernando Francisco Alves Filho, a longtime friend of the victim, unfortunately Márcio was in the wrong place, at the wrong time.

“Márcio was a professor at the academy and he did gardening with me. The policeman called me at four o’clock in the morning, asking if I knew Márcio. I said yes, he worked with me. The police officer replied that, unfortunately, Márcio had died. He was a person everyone liked.”

Terror in Araçatuba: find out about the mega-robbery on bank branches

At least 20 criminals participated in the action. They arrived in the central region of Araçatuba around midnight this Monday (30), used residents as a human shield and spread explosives.

Vehicles were burned in various parts of the city and region to prevent the arrival of the police. Drones were also used by the gang to monitor the actions of the Military Police.

Security camera videos show residents on top of cars as the gang flees at high speed. One of the victims placed on one of the vehicles, and who did not want to be identified, reported moments of terror and insecurity.

“When he put me on the hood of the car, he said: ‘if you let go, if you throw yourself, I’ll stop the car and shoot you in the face’. I don’t think I ever held it in a place as strong as I held it at that time. They passed on speed bumps, they passed in the depression of the street, and the car jumped, and I held it,” he said.

According to the Military Police, 98 explosives were found on the streets, in banks, in abandoned cars and in a truck left near bank branches. See details below:

32 artifacts located on public roads;

29 artifacts in the truck parked in front of one of the bank branches;

18 artifacts in one of the banks

19 artifacts inside vehicles found in the municipality of Bilac.

After more than 30 hours of work, teams from the Special Tactical Actions Group (Gate) disarmed and detonated all 98 artifacts in a sanitary landfill in the Água Branca neighborhood. A video shows the explosives being detonated (see below).

Gate destroys explosives spread by gang in Araçatuba

With the removal of the bombs, streets and avenues were cleared this Tuesday (31). Some merchants took the opportunity to reopen the doors. Classes in municipal and state schools will resume this Wednesday (1st).

According to the Municipality of Araçatuba, vaccination against Covid-19 will also be done again at the Multi Shop, as well as the circulation of public transport in the central region of the city.

Araçatuba: robbers attack 3 bank branches and spread explosives in the city

Two bank branches were robbed. In one of them, which functions as a regional treasury, criminals had access to the underground vault. In the other, the gang attacked the ATMs. The third agency was just damaged. The amount taken was not disclosed.

After attacking bank branches and exchanging fire with the Military Police, the gang fled towards the Engenheiro Taveira neighborhood, where they also stole vehicles from residents.

In addition to Márcio, a resident and one of the gang members were shot dead. Five men were also injured. All were rescued at Santa Casa de Araçatuba, including the young man who had his feet amputated after approaching the explosive (see video below).

Resident is injured after being hit by explosive left by bandits in Araçatuba

Trader Renato Bortolucci, 38, was buried at 5:00 pm, at Recanto de Paz Cemetery. Márcio Victor, on the other hand, was buried at 4:30 pm, at Saudade Cemetery.

Amid strong commotion and indignation, family members, friends and acquaintances of the victims followed the ceremonies.

“He was a very important person to our family. The feeling is one of revolt. We are very sad about a situation like this. We hope that justice is done. I really can’t understand. My brother will be remembered for his joy”, said Giovanna Ferreira da Silva, sister of Márcio

Civil, military and federal police searched the criminals throughout Monday afternoon. In a forest located between the municipalities of Bilac and Gabriel Monteiro (SP), seven cars used by the gang were found.

Cars used by criminals during mega-robbery are found abandoned in the woods

According to the Military Police, a vehicle with passenger glass adapted for shots to be fired was found.

“The vehicle is large. Possibly, they left a .50 caliber, which is a weapon of war, attached to a tripod. The hole serves to put the gun barrel to the outside. The bandits can shoot from inside the They are protected because the vehicle is armored,” says captain Alexandre Tropaldi.

An abandoned bus with gasoline drums was also found near the Glicério (SP) tollbooth. The suspicion is that the fuel was used by criminals to set fire to vehicles on the Marechal Rondon Highway.

Bandits made a hole in the glass to place a rifle in Araçatuba

Until 18:00 on Tuesday (31), five people suspected of participating in the crime had been arrested. In Araçatuba, a couple was taken to the Federal Police station, where they remain at the disposal of the Court. The man and woman are suspected of acting as lookouts during the gang’s action.

In Campinas (SP), a man was arrested by police from the Specialized Criminal Investigations Division (DEIC). Then forwarded to the headquarters of the Federal Police of Araçatuba.

In Piracicaba (SP), two men with gunshot wounds and considered suspects are hospitalized at Santa Casa. One of them was hit in the abdomen and is unconscious. The other was shot in the left arm and is conscious.

Photo shows suspect of participating in mega-robbery with injured left arm

