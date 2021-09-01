Palmeiras hires right-back revealed by São Paulo for the under-20

O palm trees he hired right-back Lucas Sena, who will reinforce Verdão’s under-20 team. The 20-year-old player completed his training in the São Paulo, and left the Morumbi club after not renewing his contract.

Lucas Sena signed a permanent bond with Verdão valid until January 2022, with the possibility of renewal. The contract was registered in the CBF’s Daily Newsletter (BID) on Tuesday.

Lucas Sena’s contract with São Paulo was valid in June of this year. After the player turned down the first renewal proposal offered by the club, the parties didn’t agree anymore, and the full-back was free to agree with a new team. He didn’t even play a game for Tricolor’s professional team.

As he is already 20 years old, Lucas Sena will only have one more season to play for the base. If it shines for the sub-20, Palmeiras can renew its contract and use it in the professional team.

Lucas Sena has always stood out for his offense at São Paulo, being a full-back who constantly reaches the bottom line. At the moment, the owner of the position of the under-20 team of Palmeiras is Gustavo Garcia, who played eight games for the professional team of Verdão in the Campeonato Paulista.