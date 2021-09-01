Palmeiras refuses new proposal by Wesley and closes window without selling Academy offspring

O palm trees ended its participation in this international transfer window without disposing of any of the main Gets of the Academy in the cast. The club refused, last Monday (30), an offer from Grupo City for striker Wesley. The information was published by ge.

Since last year’s Paulistão, Alviverde has received surveys and proposals by the players trained at the club who stood out among the holders. The first target was Patrick de Paula. Responsible for scoring the State title, the defensive midfielder received an offer from Benfica, from Portugal, which was promptly refused at the time.

Gabriel Menino, called up to the Brazilian national team shortly after graduating from the professional, also started to interest some teams from abroad. Atlético de Madrid, from Spain, consulted Verdão about the values ​​for the player, but did not follow up on the move.

After the victorious season of Palmeiras, which had the fundamental participation of the Academia’s Crias, the alviverde jewels were even more in the crosshairs of the ball market. In addition to Patrick and Menino, Wesley, Danilo and Veron also entered the radar of other clubs.

The attacker intended by Grupo City had already received proposals from the Seattle Sounders, from the United States, which were denied by Alviverde. Meanwhile, the steering wheel was the desire of Watford, from England, but the amount didn’t please the club either.

Palmeira’s board of directors had drawn up a forecast of negotiating some of the house’s silver during the 2021 season to meet the sales target stipulated in the balance sheet. However, the international transfer window closed, again, with no exit made.

As there is no intention of doing business with the domestic market, players must remain at the club at least until the end of this year. At the moment, Danilo and Wesley have been cast more often as starters, but the others continue to be important players for the squad.