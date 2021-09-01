Palmeiras refuses proposal of more than R$ 45 million from Grupo City by striker Wesley | palm trees

On Monday, Palmeiras refused a proposal from City Football Group, administrator of Manchester City and other clubs around the world, by striker Wesley.

The group offered 7.5 million euros (R$45.6 million), of which 6 million euros (R$36.5 million) immediately, in addition to another 1.5 million euros (R$9.1 million) in bonuses.

More news from Palmeiras:

+ Dudu trains during group break

+ See who rises and who falls in the cast

1 of 2 Wesley during Palmeiras training at the Soccer Academy — Photo: Cesar Greco Wesley during Palmeiras training at the Soccer Academy — Photo: Cesar Greco

This was the amount equivalent to only 70% of the economic rights that Verdão has of the player, an amount considered low by the board. The club has always defined as a minimum number to do business for the striker something around US$ 10 million (R$ 51.5 million) just for his share.

This Tuesday is the last day of the transfer window for the main European markets, and shirt 11 has been monitored by Grupo City since last year, when they considered taking him to Lommel SK, the club he manages in Belgium.

The company, which is part of the United Abu Dhabi Investment and Development Group, also owns New York City (United States), Troyes (France), Girona (Spain), Melbourne City (Australia), Yokohama Marinos (Japan) and Torque (Uruguay).

Last month, Verdão has already turned down two other offers for Wesley, both from the Seattle Sounders, from the United States.

Although it understands it is necessary to carry out negotiations to alleviate the impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic on finances, the club sees a great sporting importance in the striker.

Therefore, it has set aside an amount above R$ 50 million to start negotiations for a possible sale and it has not been easier when it receives surveys by the boys who graduated in the youth categories.

At 22 years old, Wesley has eight goals in 63 games for Palmeiras, most of which were played this season (36). He had good performances in the clashes with São Paulo, in the quarter-finals of the Copa Libertadores, and has played frequently among the holders of Verdão.