Pandemic CPI recalls motorcycle courier after bank images; VTCLog manifests

The Pandemic CPI recalled, this Tuesday (31), Ivanildo da Silva, motorcycle courier at VTCLog, a third-party company responsible for distributing vaccines against Covid-19 in Brazil.

The motoboy, considered a key witness, did not go to the commission supported by a decision by the Minister of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) Nunes Marques. The senators, however, want explanations about the withdrawals of more than R$4.7 million he made and about the images presented during the Commission, which indicate that Silva would have made payment slips for the benefit of Roberto Dias, former director of Logistics of the Ministry of Health.

CPI reporter Renan Calheiros showed images he had access in which the motorcycle courier appears at a bank branch making payments that coincide with accounts discharged by Roberto Dias, former director of logistics at the Ministry of Health. The payments were made in four dates between May and June.

Roberto Dias was dismissed from the Ministry of Health on June 29, after being accused of asking for bribes in negotiations for the purchase of vaccines.

For Renan Calheiros, it will be very important to listen to Ivanildo da Silva, because the relations between Roberto Dias and VTCLog are increasingly intertwined.

VTCLog released a note, also on Tuesday, denying the veracity of the videos released by the CPI of the Pandemic and stating that Roberto Dias was making the payments, and not being the beneficiary of them.

Read the release in full:

“Contrary to what the images maliciously try to lead us to believe, THERE WAS NEVER ANY deposit from the company VTCLog or any subsidiary of the group in the account of the former director of Logistics at the Ministry of Health, Roberto Dias.

What the maliciously edited images do not show is that the former director, as well as thousands of consumers, is a USER of the services of VOETUR Turismo, a company belonging to the group.

The former director MADE payments – and has NOT received or was a beneficiary in his accounts – of any advantage by Voetur. The two forms of payment used by consumer Roberto Dias were: payments made to the company by electronic transfer (therefore, traceable) and payments made to the company in cash. Currently, there are open payments, so Roberto Dias is in default and the charges were duly protested, as evidenced.

Voetur is the creditor and non-payer of any recourse to the former director.

We regret the distortion and haste in handling such sensitive data.

The company reiterates the correctness of all its acts and reserves the right to make an in-depth technical defense in the appropriate spheres”.

