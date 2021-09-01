Pandemic raises unemployment rate in Amapá, says IBGE – SelesNafes.com

Per MARCO ANTÔNIO P. COSTA

The Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE) released, this Tuesday morning (31), the data of its National Household Sample Survey, the continuous Pnad, referring to the third quarter of 2021 throughout Brazil.

In Amapá, among the most relevant data, the institute detected 95 thousand people without a fixed income perspective.

This number is formed by the rate of unemployed people, who are 63 thousand people (16.4% of the economically active population), and another 32 thousand people who are considered discouraged, that is, who have already stopped looking for a job.

Statically, numbers tell only partially about reality. In comparison with the 2021 quarter, the variation was sensitive, only 1% more, and that is why we can conclude that the year 2021 as a whole – strongly affected by the coronavirus pandemic – has been difficult in relation to formal jobs in Amapá.

When the numbers are compared to the same period in 2020, the unemployment rate grew by around 5%.

What explains this increase, according to Joel Lima, from IBGE Amapá, is that in the second quarter of last year there was a greater restriction on the movement of people due to covid-19, and the calculation of the unemployment rate is made on people who are looking for a job.

To put it mildly: this year we have more unemployed people detected by the survey, because more people are looking for jobs – as a result of the relaxation of restrictive measures against the pandemic.

The analysis is also better done when compared to national and other state rates. Watch the video that Joel Lima recorded for the SelesNafes.com Portal commenting on the Pnad result.