Paolla Oliveira and Diogo Nogueira pose in an intimate moment

The mood of love is in the air! Paolla Oliveira, 39, and Diogo Nogueira, 40, became the big topic of social media again this afternoon, after a click posted by the actress for a moment alone with the singer.

In an Instagram post, the champion of “Super Dança dos Famosos”, from Rede Globo, published a photo in which she appears lying on top of the singer in an intimate moment of the couple.

“Entwined”, wrote Paolla Oliveira, in the caption of the image. The singer commented in the post: ‘Just the way we like it.’

In the comments, fans and admirers of the actress’ relationship with the singer raved about the couple’s beauty.

“Lindezas,” wrote influencer Ney Lima. “I like it that way,” posted actress Paloma Bernardi. The presenter Angélica and the actress Giovanna Lancellotti left emojis of heart for the couple.

On July 24th, Diogo Nogueira confirmed his romance with Paolla Oliveira during a concert in Rio de Janeiro. Since then, the couple have shared photos of romantic moments with fans.

Recently, the artist made a point of solving all doubts about the relationship when commenting on the publication in which Paolla celebrates the classification for the final of “Super Dance of the Famous”:

“It destroyed a lot of my Flower Cane“he wrote, and added hurricane emojis.