Paolla Oliveira shows a moment of intimacy with Diogo Nogueira after being mentioned in ‘The Masked’

Actress Paolla Oliveira posted a photo next to Diogo Nogueira after being mentioned on the show ‘The Masked’

On the night of Tuesday, 31, the actress Paolla Oliveira (39) and her current boyfriend, the singer Diogo Nogueira (40), were cited by Taís Araújo (42) in the The Masked Singer Brazil.

After the presentation of one of the masked ones from Globo’s weekly program, the judge commented that Paolla and Diogo could be disguised and singing in the fun competition.

“I thought, just as Paolla Oliveira wouldn’t be here at this moment of passion, I also believe that Diogo Nogueira wouldn’t be dressing up as Monstro having Paolla Oliveira in his house”, said Taís, who got an answer from the actress on Twitter.

On the social network, Paolla posted a photo of Diogo Nogueira together and sent a special message to her professional colleague. “Hi, Taís. We’re at home, sister. Diogo Nogueira hasn’t left here. I guarantee it.”, she wrote.

See Paolla Oliveira’s photo and post on Twitter!

Hi @suchtruth, we are at home, sis. @DiogoNogueira did not leave here, i guarantee pic.twitter.com/NdlQfShDWA — Paolla Oliveira (@paolla) September 1, 2021





