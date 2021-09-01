Paraíba has 1st death caused by the Delta variant of the new coronavirus, says SES | Paraíba

Paraíba confirmed the first death caused by the Delta variant of the new coronavirus, on Tuesday (31), according to the State Department of Health (SES).

The patient who died was a 42-year-old man, with no comorbidities and no vaccination history, who had traveled to Rio de Janeiro and lived in João Pessoa. His family members did not show symptoms and the case is still under investigation, by the municipality, for contact tracing.

The state also presents a scenario of community circulation of the Delta variant of the new coronavirus, that is present in 12 cities, according to an information note released by the State Department of Health (SES)

Paraíba confirms 25 cases of the Delta variant of the new coronavirus

Municipalities with confirmed cases of the Delta variant:

Alagoa Nova – 3 cases

Barra de Santana – 2 cases

Hair – 1 case

Campina Grande – 9 cases

Cross of the Holy Spirit – 1 case

João Pessoa – 2 cases

Dry Lagoon – 1 case

Massaranduba – 1 case

Matinhas – 1 case

Fires – 2 cases

Salgado de São Félix – 1 case

Taperoá – 1 case

The first cases of infection by the Delta variant were confirmed this Tuesday (31). In all, there are 25 records.

The symptom date of the first confirmed case of infection by the variant is July 15, in a 23-year-old male resident of Campina Grande, with no travel history or confirmed case contact for Delta.

Two 15-year-olds also tested positive for the variant. They were also confirmed in elderly people with a complete vaccination schedule.

After confirmations, the SES reinforces the importance of avoiding agglomerations, wearing a mask and washing hands.