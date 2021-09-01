Paralympics: 15 enabling phrases to erase from your vocabulary once and for all

With the start of the Paralympics, we saw some expressions of capacitation (re)appear on the internet. capacitance it is discrimination or prejudice against people with disabilities, a type of oppression that goes beyond offensive terms and looks, and it also appears in the absence of PCDs (Persons with Disabilities) occupying places in society and in the reinforcement of stereotypes that diminish and/or dehumanize them.

For example, saying that someone with a disability is an example of overcoming difficulties is an enabling phrase, as it calls into question the capacity of these people and reinforces barriers. Expressions that pejoratively use deficiencies or diagnoses also condone prejudice.

To promote a change in attitude, you have to start with language! Therefore, we separate 15 enabling phrases for you to scratch from your vocabulary:

1. “Wow, and here I am complaining about life!”

This kind of phrase puts the person with a disability as someone to be pitied. Furthermore, it also reinforces the idea that PCD is inferior.

2. “This person is an example of resilience.”

Treating people with disabilities as heroes or role models is not the same as empathizing with them. This type of posture ignores that the PCD would not need to face certain issues, if there were investment in public spaces so that they were accessible to everyone, not just to bodies that are considered within the standard.

3. “We have to always remember to say thanks, right?”

Another type of phrase that reinforces the idea that PCD needs to change or has something to be fixed.

4. “Fake dementia!”

This term stigmatizes people who have intellectual disabilities.

5. “I thought you were normal”

People with disabilities are normal.

6. “Oh poor thing, he has a disability”

People with disabilities should not be treated as poor or childish.

Continues after advertising

7. “What a blunder!”

This phrase reinforces prejudices against people with physical disabilities.

8. “I have two arms and two legs and I can’t do the same!”

This type of comment has resurfaced on the internet in recent days because of the Paralympics and reinforces the prejudice that people with disabilities are not capable of great things.

9. “Give a john without an arm”

The phrase reinforces prejudice against people with physical disabilities.

10. “We don’t have a leg/arm for this”

Like the previous sentence, despite being a popular expression, it is prejudiced.

11. “I wanted to have the strength you have. You are an inspiration!”

Treating people with disabilities as heroes is looking at them as if they were different, they had no chance of succeeding.

12. “You’re retarded!”

This expression diminishes people with intellectual disabilities.

13. “Despite being disabled, you do a lot on your own, right?”

Affirmation encourages the idea that all people with disabilities are unable to carry out routine activities or do the things they want to do.

14. “Are you blind?”

This expression, like “playing deaf”, associates people with disabilities with inattention and is offensive.

15. “You do a lot more with a disability than some people without”

This type of phrase creates the idea that people without disabilities are better or have more attributes than people with disabilities.

Now that you know, stop using these expressions and correct your friends if any of them do. Combined?