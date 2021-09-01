Paralympics Summary: Brazil bids farewell to Daniel Dias and 3rd gold to Carol Santiago | paralympics

1 of 2 Daniel Days after the last test of his career — Photo: Adam Pretty/Getty Images Daniel Dias after the last test of his career — Photo: Adam Pretty/Getty Images

Wednesday also saw a Brazilian victory over favorites China in the women’s goalball quarterfinals. The semifinal spot came with a golden goal in overtime after a 0-0 draw in regular time. And Brazil’s women’s seated volleyball closed the group stage undefeated after beating Italy, advancing to the semifinals at the top of Group A.

2 of 2 Maria Carolina Santiago is gold in the 100m breaststroke in the SB12 category — Photo: Alê Cabral CPB Maria Carolina Santiago is gold in the 100m breaststroke in the SB12 category — Photo: Alê Cabral CPB

🏊 The farewell of Daniel Dias 🏊

The biggest Paralympic medalist in the history of Brazil, Daniel Dias said this Wednesday his farewell to the Paralympics. At 33, the swimmer retired and ended his career with a fourth position in the 50m freestyle S5. In Tokyo, there were three bronzes. In total there were 27, being 14 gold, seven silver and six bronze. Daniel was very emotional when talking about retirement.

“It’s a life dedicated to that here,” said Daniel.

Daniel Dias gets emotional when he says goodbye to the pools: “It’s over, but I’m happy”

‘The 3rd Carol’s Gold’

Maria Carolina Santiago closed her participation in Tokyo with her fifth medal, the third gold. The 36-year-old from Pernambuco won the 100m breaststroke SB12 and broke the Paralympic record for people with low vision with a time of 1m14s89. In her first Paralympics, Carol became the biggest medalist in Brazil in a single edition of the Games.

Carol Santiago is gold and sets a Paralympic record in the 100m breaststroke SB12 – Tokyo Paralympics

🥈🥉🏊‍♀️🏊 Swimming reaches 20 medals 🥈🥉🏊‍♀️🏊

In addition to Carol’s gold, Brazilian swimming won two more podiums this Wednesday. Talison Glock was bronze in the 100m freestyle S6, reaching two medals in Tokyo. Cecília Araújo made her debut in Tokyo with silver in the 50m freestyle S8. With that, Brazil reached 20 medals in swimming in Tokyo: there are six golds, five silvers and nine bronzes.

Cecília Araújo is silver in the 50m freestyle S8 at the Tokyo Paralympics

🥉🔵🔴⚪ Bronzes in Bocce 🥉🔵🔴⚪

Brazil won its first medals in bocce in Tokyo. Champion in London 2012, Maciel Santos returned to the podium in the individual class BC2. He beat the Thai Worawutt Saengampa 4-3 in the bronze dispute. In the BC1 class, José Carlos Chagas de Oliveira overcame Portuguese Andre Ramos to take bronze and win his first Paralympic medal.

Brazil guarantees two bronzes in bocce with Maciel Santos and José Carlos Chagas – Tokyo Paralympics

🥉🏓 Bronze in table tennis 🥉🏓

Brazil closed its participation in table tennis with another bronze. This Wednesday, the country won the bronze for women’s teams in the 9-10 class. Bruna Alexandre, Danielle Rauen and Jennyfer Parinos beat Turkey in the quarterfinals, but lost to Poland 2-0 in the semifinals. As there is no bronze dispute in the modality, Brazil secured another medal. Brazilian table tennis finished the Tokyo Games with a silver and two bronzes.

Brazil loses to Poland and takes bronze in Table Tennis for women’s teams

🥅🔵 Brazil in goalball semi 🥅🔵

Brazil snatched a big victory over favorites China in the quarterfinals of women’s goalball. The Brazilians closed the defense and won 1-0 with a golden goal scored in the second half of overtime in a penalty converted by Ana Carolina Custódio. Fourth place at Rio 2016, Brazil will take the United States in the semifinal on Thursday, at 7:30 am (GMT). Brazil is also in the men’s semifinal.

China 0-1 Brazil goal for the Women’s Goalball quarterfinals – Tokyo Paralympics

🏐 Brazil in the seated volleyball semi 🏐

Brazil also confirmed its place in the women’s seated volleyball semifinal. On Wednesday, the Brazilians closed the group stage with a 3-1 comeback victory over Italy, ending up undefeated in the lead of Group A. Bronze at Rio 2016, Brazil will face the United States in the semifinal on Friday, at 6:30 am (from Brasilia).

Highlights: Brazil 3 x 1 Italy, for women’s seated volleyball – Tokyo 2020 Paralympics

👨‍🦽 Parré is almost in athletics 👨‍🦽

Brazil was out of the podium in athletics this Wednesday. The best Brazilian performance was Ariosvaldo Fernandes, known as Parré, who was fourth in the 100m sprint T53, for wheelchair users. The highlight of the day was German. Markus Rehm took the tri in the T64 long jump, for athletes with an amputated leg below the knee.