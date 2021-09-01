Passengers from United Kingdom and Brazil exempt from quarantine upon arrival in Portugal

The Government announced this Wednesday that passengers from Brazil and the United Kingdom who arrive in Portugal are no longer subject to quarantine since dawn today, as part of the fight against the covid-19 pandemic.

“As part of the measures to combat the COVID-19 disease pandemic applied to air traffic, the Government determined that passengers on flights originating in Brazil and the United Kingdom are no longer subject to a period of prophylactic isolation on arrival in Portugal”, reads a note from the Ministry of Internal Administration released today.

“According to the new order, non-essential travel to and from the US will continue to be allowed, as well as non-essential travel to and from Brazil,” the note adds.

The text distributed to the press also states that “with the exception of the two countries mentioned, the Member States of the European Union and countries associated with the Schengen Area, the United Kingdom and the countries and administrative regions whose epidemiological situation is in accordance with the Recommendation (EU) 2020/912 of the Council of June 30, 2020 — whose list now no longer includes Israel, Macedonia, Montenegro, Lebanon and Kosovo — only essential travel to other third countries is allowed.”

All citizens wishing to travel to Portugal by air, except for children under 12 years old, must present the EU Covid Digital Certificate, or, alternatively, proof of carrying out a molecular laboratory test by RT-PCR or rapid test of antigen with a negative result, performed within 72 or 48 hours prior to departure, respectively.

The measures now announced “are in force between 00:00 on September 1st and 23:59 on September 16, 2021, and may be revised at any time, depending on the evolution of the epidemiological situation”, reads the communiqué from press.