Pedreiro says he had his name used in a financial pyramid of R$ 200 million

The Civil Police of Santa Catarina is investigating whether a company would have used the name of a 47-year-old bricklayer to carry out an alleged financial pyramid scam that would have caused damages of R$ 200 million to more than 26,000 victims across the country.

The e-commerce company WorkScore was opened in 2019, in Tubarão, 138 km from Florianópolis. It has as partners the CEO Deivid Bruno Daros and Robson Bauer, a bricklayer who lives on odd jobs and who claims to have lent his name to open it without knowing about the alleged frauds. The company denies irregularities (see details below).

WorkScore offered earnings from cell phone sales over the internet and attracting new investors for e-commerce.

Promise to share 20% of profits

In sales, customers contributed money, which would give working capital to the company, which, in turn, promised to share 20% of the profits from the products.

In attracting customers, the value of 1% of what new investors would bring was promised.

The victims, however, deny that there were sales. They report that the company’s livelihood, in fact, was given by the entry of new people as investors attracted by e-commerce.

lost money from him and his family

One of the victims of the alleged coup is security guard Cláudio Castro, 27, from Rio de Janeiro. He got to know WorkScore online. “My wife and I invested R$ 10 thousand, but we indicated it to relatives who together add up to a loss of R$ 100 thousand. It was our savings, and everything was lost,” he says.

Another person who says he has been harmed is a 34-year-old foreman from Cubatão (SP). He did not want to identify himself, but said he invested R$25,000 and only got back R$5,000. “When I saw the money, in theory, yielding and falling into the account, I put more. I started with R$ 500 and invested R$ 25,000 until the company went bankrupt. It’s revolting because it was a long time of my life putting together.”

Debt would be BRL 200 million

According to the victims, attracting investors in e-commerce was called “Resale Work”. The promise of gain was 1% per business day for the new affiliate, according to the chosen plan, with contributions between R$ 500 and R$ 200 thousand.

Victims estimate raising R$725 million since 2019 through the scheme. The calculation was made by auditing the office that defends them. Debt with investors is estimated at R$200 million.

“[Eles] they believed that their resources were invested in activities related to the poignant e-commerce market, which, given its potential, allowed results above conventional investments”, says lawyer Jorge Calazans, who defends the victims.

Bricklayer has a share of R$90 million

Since February this year, the company stopped paying investors, citing financial difficulties.

An investigation by the clients themselves identified that, in the same month, the company’s social contract was changed, changing the participation of bricklayer Robson Bauer from R$105,000 to R$90 million. Thus, he became the majority partner, with 99% of the shares, leaving Deivid Bruno with 1%.

However, Bauer says he was unaware of being the owner. Customers suspected that Bauer did not know about the scheme after seeing that he lived in a humble house in Tubarão and that he was still working odd jobs as a bricklayer.

O UOL tried to talk to Bauer, but his lawyer, Rossana Fontoura, reported that he was afraid of reprisals. She claims that Bauer met partner Deivid Bruno in 2019, being introduced by a friend, lawyer César Paganini Teixeira. Both would have asked the mason to borrow the name to open the company.

The pair reportedly said it was to sell cell phones, convincing Bauer to provide the documents after offering 2% of profits. “They took the documents and signed an electronic signature [em uma procuração]. They studied the target so that it wouldn’t look for them later,” says the lawyer.

Rossana says that, after learning of the alleged frauds by the victims’ lawyer, Bauer stopped working, changed his address and reported the case to the Civil Police: “He’s very insecure, I’ve known him for 10 years and he’s a humble person.”

“It was clear that he didn’t know anything about the business when we informed him, nor that he owned 99%, much less the R$90 million,” says Calazans, the victims’ lawyer.

Defendant’s lawyer denies

Lawyer Rafael Molina, who defends Deivid Bruno and César Teixeira, denies crimes and says the bricklayer knew everything about the company.

“Documents show that he actively participated in the company, with withdrawal of values, so much so that we are wanting the dissolution of the company”, he declares.

Molina says that he hasn’t gone into the company’s accounting to confirm whether it’s a financial pyramid. “From what we have seen, there was an e-commerce that included investors. Now to say whether or not it was a pyramid, I cannot say,” he says.

The company claims that it failed to pay investors because the bricklayer took 99% of control. Molina also adds that there is no provision for reimbursement to victims. “David and César have their hands tied,” he says.

Civil Police does not comment

The case is investigated by the Civil Police. The alleged crimes verified are embezzlement, money laundering and ideological falsehood. Sought, the case delegate, Bruno Fernandes, preferred not to comment.

The MP (Ministry of Public Affairs) of Santa Catarina and the CVM (Securities Commission) informed that they have not yet received any accusations.