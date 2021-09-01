Pedro confesses to Teresa that he has an affair with Luísa · TV News

In Nos Tempos do Imperador, Dom Pedro 2º (Selton Mello) confesses to Teresa Cristina (Leticia Sabatella) that he has an affair with Luísa (Mariana Ximenes). After spending the night away from home, the monarch will decide not to keep secrets from his wife and will reveal his passion for the countess of Barral in the telenovela at six on Globo.

In the scenes planned to air on September 9th , Pedro will reconcile with his lover after returning from the imperial trip and spend the night with her in a romantic atmosphere.

The next morning, he will take courage and go to the princess of Naples for a serious conversation at Quinta da Boa Vista. “You are a wonderful companion, a friend close to my heart, as well as my empress,” the protagonist will begin.

“And this place of yours, nothing will ever be able to take from you. But I’m in love with Luisa,” he will add, leaving the woman devastated.

The only new Globo soap opera on the air, Nos Tempos do Imperador takes place around 40 years after the events of Novo Mundo (2017). In addition to the spoilers, the TV news also daily publishes the summaries of the six o’clock soap opera.

