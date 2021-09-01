Pelé is hospitalized in São Paulo and health status is revealed

This Tuesday (31), Pelé was admitted to the Albert Einstein hospital, in São Paulo. Through Twitter, the king of football denied rumors and revealed his real state of health, ensuring that he is fine.

“Guys, I didn’t pass out and I’m in very good health. I went for my routine exams, which I hadn’t been able to do before because of the pandemic. Let me know that I’m not playing next Sunday!”, he joked.

According to Globo Esporte, Pelé’s annual exams were postponed in 2020 because of Covid-19. In addition, he highlighted that the procedure is something adopted by the former player for years, as a precaution.

Through the comments, internet users sent positive messages. “The guys are ridiculous, invent each one to gain the spotlight! Long live the king… Thanks for reassuring us here! Hug King!”, commented one. “I’m glad it wouldn’t take a rout from the evil Megão!!! Joking Pelé, health and long life to the king!!!”, wrote another. “Whew! I can still keep alive the dream of meeting you in person and signing my Cosmos shirt (yes, it’s just a dream, but it still doesn’t cost anything…lol)”, said another one.

Pele disposes of goods

The athlete is disposing of part of his property and has offered a duplex penthouse and two flats for sale. Adding the property values, it should earn more than 4 million reais.

According to information from the Extra newspaper, the coverage is located on the seafront in Piedade, 17km from Recife, capital of Pernambuco. The space was put up for sale at the beginning of the year for R$ 2.5 million. The flats are on a property in the city of Santos, located in a condominium named after the former player’s father, Dondinho. For those who want to purchase, the value is R$ 900 thousand each.