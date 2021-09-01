Pelé says on Twitter that he underwent routine exams and is in “very good health”

(Reuters) – Three-time world champion Pelé said this Tuesday, in a publication on Twitter, that he underwent routine exams and is in “very good health”.

“Guys, I didn’t pass out and I’m in very good health. I went for my routine tests, which I had not been able to do before because of the pandemic. Let me know I’m not playing next Sunday!” Pelé said, denying a report that said he was hospitalized after collapsing.

According to the former player’s press office, Pelé was admitted to a hospital in São Paulo on Monday to undergo tests and will be discharged on Tuesday.

Pelé, who turned 80 in October last year, is spending most of his time at home in Guarujá (SP) to protect himself from the Covid-19 pandemic.

He has been hospitalized several times in recent years for health problems, and is walking with difficulty due to a hip problem that has already required two surgeries.

In 2019, Pelé spent a few days in a Paris hospital to treat a case of urinary tract infection diagnosed after participating in an event in the city alongside Paris Saint-Germain striker and French national team Kylian Mbappé.

In addition, the three-time champion has been hospitalized in recent years due to prostate and kidney problems.

(By Pedro Fonseca, in Rio de JaneiroEdited by Alexandre Caverni)

