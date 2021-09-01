Pia Sundhage calls the women’s team for the first friendlies after the Tokyo Olympics | Brazilian Team

The technician Pia Sundhage made, this Tuesday, the first call-up of the Brazilian women’s team after the Olympic Games in Tokyo. Brazil will face Argentina twice, both in Paraíba: on September 18, at Almeidão stadium, in João Pessoa, and on September 21, at Amigão, in Campina Grande.

1 of 1 Pia Sundhage, press conference, summons — Photo: reproduction/video Sind Sundhage, press conference, summons — Photo: reproduction/video

Midfielder Marta was one of the 23 players called up for the new work cycle. Last week, the 35-year-old Orlando Pride shirt 10 stated that intends to be “ready to serve” to the selection whenever it is called. At the start of work, Pia wants to mix newcomers with experienced players.

– We need to do some different things, so we need to have new players to see how they fit together. These new players with the old ones can be a formula for success – said the coach of the selection.

– Marta is a very important player, in the past, in the present, and we will see how she will be in the future – he added.

Of the 23 called up for the games against Argentina, 12 did not go to the Tokyo Olympics. Five players will make their debut in the national team: goalkeeper Lorena, from Grêmio, midfielder Thaís and full-back Katrine, both from Palmeiras, defender Lauren, from São Paulo, and full-back Bruninha, from Santos. Now, Corinthians side Yasmim, who has already played for the national team, was called for the first time by Pia Sundhage.

At the press conference after the list was announced, Pia made it clear that at least two holders – defender Rafaelle and forward Bia Zaneratto, who operate in China – were not called up just because of the conditions of the Covid-19 pandemic, which would make the coming of the two at that moment.

About the absence of goalkeeper Barbara, starting the Olympic Games, Pia shared with the coach of the position in the national team, Thiago Mehl, the choice of goalkeepers called, but did not close the doors for the 33-year-old Avaí/Kindermann player.

– Regarding the goalkeepers, I heard Thiago and he has been comparing our goalkeepers with those in Europe, for example, and I trust him 100%. This does not mean that Barbara will never be called up again, the selection is here and now, we do not know what will happen from now on – she observed.

Pia wants more top-10 opponents

The friendlies mark the beginning of the preparation cycle for the 2023 World Cup in Australia and New Zealand. In 2022, Brazil will compete in Copa América, a qualifying competition for the World Cup, with three direct spots and two for the world repechage.

The Swedish Pia Sundhage has just turned two years ahead of the women’s team. In preparation for the Tokyo Games, Brazil played 18 friendlies, with 11 wins, five draws and two defeats (to France and the United States). The women’s team was eliminated by Canada in the quarterfinals of the Olympics, on penalties, after a 0-0 draw. Brazil left the competition undefeated, with two wins and two draws.

For the coach, Brazil needs to face more teams that are in the top-10 of the FIFA ranking. The situation of the Covid-19 pandemic in the country made it difficult to look for opponents, and the team did not play in FIFA’s penultimate date of friendlies before the Tokyo Games, in March of this year.

– How are we going to become winners dealing with all these problems? I would love to play the top-10 but it’s tough, there’s Covid and all that stuff. This is what we want to guarantee, to have a plan not only for six months, but for two years. That’s what the Netherlands did to win the Euro Cup (in 2017), they played against the best. That’s how you learn to deal with pressure – he commented.

CHECK THE SUMMONED PLAYERS:

GOALS – Leticia Izidoro (Benfica-POR), Aline Reis (Tenerife-ESP) and Lorena (Grêmio).

DEFENDERS – Tamires (Corinthians), Bruninha (Santos), Erika (Corinthians), Lauren (São Paulo), Daiane (Madrid CFF-ESP), Yasmim (Corinthians), Katrine (Palmeiras) and Antônia (Madrid CFF-ESP).

SOCKS – Marta (Orlando Pride-USA), Andressinha (Corinthians), Angelina (OL Reign-USA), Duda (São Paulo), Ivana Fuso (Manchester United-ING), Thaís (Palmeiras) and Ary Borges (Palmeiras).