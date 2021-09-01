Pilar receives bombastic proposal from Teresa Cristina · TV News

In In Times of the Emperor, Pilar (Gabriela Medvedovski) will receive a bombastic proposal from Teresa Cristina (Leticia Sabatella) that could change her future. The empress will tell that the girl was accepted in the medical course, but in a college in the United States. In love with Samuel (Michel Gomes), she will be divided on Globo’s six o’clock soap opera.

In the scenes planned to go aired on September 11 , Eudoro’s daughter (José Dumont) will discover that her boldness in asking the imperial family to intervene to become a doctor paid off. Dom Pedro 2º (Selton Mello) and his wife sent a letter to a university in the United States.

Upon receiving the answer, the monarch will ask the young woman to be called immediately for a visit to Quinta da Boa Vista. “My dear, I was anxious to talk to you. Pilar, you did it! You will be able to fulfill your greatest dream and will study Medicine”, warns Teresa Cristina.

The girl will be incredulous: “Your Majesty? I can hardly believe it! Really? The college in Salvador… Have they gone back? Will they accept me as a student? My God.” The empress will then explain that the studies will be in another country: “You are going to Boston Medical School in North America.”

The only new Globo soap opera on the air, Nos Tempos do Imperador takes place around 40 years after the events of Novo Mundo (2017). In addition to spoilers, the TV news also daily publishes the summaries of the six o’clock soap opera.

Learn all about the upcoming chapters of soap operas with the Noveleiros podcast

Hear “#72 – Angel and Alex have explosive encounter in Secret Truths!” on Spreaker.

Subscribe to the channel TV news on YouTube and watch videos with revelations of what will happen in Nos Tempos do Imperador and other soap operas.