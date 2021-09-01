Piqué mocks Spanish newspaper headline and answers which number Mbappé will use at Real Madrid

After the end of the ”hectic” transfer window, the defender of the Barcelona, Gerard Piqué took the opportunity to make fun of his rival Real Madrid, for not being able to enter into an agreement with the PSG by Mbappé.

On his Twitter account, the Spaniard published a print of the newspaper Brand echoing a possible arrival of the Frenchman at the Santiago Bernabéu, with the headline ”’Which number will Mbappé use? Three options for French”.

Piqué, in turn, replied with irony that the ace will wear the 7, number that he wears at the Parisian club and that he will continue wearing it for at least another season, since the merengue board was unable to close a deal for the player.

The French did not accept the offers from the Spaniards. Also this Tuesday (31), Real tried a last proposal worth 200 million euros (about R$ 1.2 billion), increasing the values ​​of the previous one, which was 180 million euros. However, the board of Paris Saint-Germain not even answered.

Given this scenario, the Madrid club will have to wait until January, when Mbappé will be free to sign a pre-contract.

