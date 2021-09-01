Plinio Vasconcellos details his relationship with Gil do Vigor

Plinio Vasconcellos, Gil do Vigor’s affair, gave some details of the relationship with the fourth place in “BBB 21” (TV Globo). The two have been getting to know each other better for a few weeks and he has even been introduced to the economist’s mother, but the relationship still doesn’t have dating status.

Answering questions on Instagram, Plinio revealed that he met Gil after “Big Brother Brasil”, at a dinner at a friend’s house in São Paulo.

“Fhi fate thing. Mine best friend is general manager of Santander. O Gil campaigned for Santander, they met, became friends and my friend asked me to have dinner with them,” said the dentist, who revealed that the former-BBB’s first impression was different from that of the reality show.

“It was a surprise, he was very shy, in his opinion, I expected someone more communicative,” he said.

Plinio said he’s spoken to Gil every day since his move to California last Saturday.

We talk to each other every day, I’m always trying to find out how his routine is there, showing a little of mine, but without getting in the way, he’s stabilized, he just arrived.

The dentist, who is also from Pernambuco, said he did not know if he would visit the “contatinho” in the United States. “I don’t know yet, I have three trips booked this year, maybe one of them to California?”

Plinio also revealed that after so much questioning whether he would go to “BBB”, he already imagines himself in the most watched house in Brazil. “I’m super top guys, total.”