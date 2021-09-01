Police find 100 kilos of explosives left by gangs during robbery in Araçatuba – Brazil

ARAÇATUBA – The police rescued, until this Tuesday afternoon, 31, one hundred kilos of explosives left by criminals after the dawn mega robbery of monday, 30, in Aracatuba, interior of São Paulo. According to the State Public Security Secretariat, 93 artifacts and 70 emulsion sticks were found for the production of bombs.

Of the total, 29 artifacts were in a truck used in the attack against the Bank of Brazil and that was left in front of the agency. From this vehicle, the 70 emulsion cartridges were also removed.

Inside the agency, 13 more bombs were collected that did not explode during the robbery. Another 32 artifacts were scattered around Praça Rui Barbosa and the surrounding streets. 19 explosives were also recovered in vehicles used by the gang.

Due to the amount of explosives, the Federal police does not rule out qualifying the mega-assault as terrorism. The bombs would have the effect of delaying and hindering the action of the police, but they put the entire population at risk.

Until early afternoon, experts from Special Tactical Actions Group (gate), the São Paulo military police’s bomb squad, carried out a sweep of the central region in search of more explosives.

Using sensors, metal detectors and other equipment, agents checked garbage dumps, manholes and garden beds. The recovered artifacts were taken to the city’s landfill for disarming and detonation.

A suspect of participation in the robberies in Araçatuba was arrested in Campinas, 450 km away, at night. The arrest was carried out by a team from the Criminal Investigations Department (DEIC) of the Civil police.

The suspect was taken to the headquarters of the Federal Police in Araçatuba. Due to attacks on the Box and at Banco do Brasil, federal banks, the PF took over the investigation of the robberies.

The man is the fourth person arrested by police on suspicion of involvement in the crime. One of them has already been released. A couple of suspects were still hospitalized at Santa Casa de Araçatuba, with injuries.

The PF did not give details of each person’s involvement so as not to compromise the investigations. In a statement, the PF admitted that the action in Araçatuba can be classified as terrorism, but said that it awaits more elements for this qualification.

In the early afternoon of Tuesday, the city hall kept the central region of the city closed. According to the municipality, Gate experts were still doing some sweeps in the area to release the sites with total security. In the rest of the city, commerce had returned to normal operation.

City will install ‘electronic fence’

After suffering the second mega-assault in three years, Araçatuba is going to install an “electronic fence” in an attempt to hinder the action of gangs. According to the mayor Borges Dilator (PSDB), cameras with license plate reading technology will be installed in all accesses in the city.

In 2017, a heavily armed gang invaded the city, cornered the police and blew up the headquarters of the Protege securities company. A civil police officer was killed by criminals.

According to the mayor, the electronic fence system quickly identifies stolen vehicles. The cameras will be positioned at strategic points within the city, along with speed measurement radars.

“A convoy of cars like the ones used by the gang would certainly attract attention if we already had the electronic fence. It’s an expensive system, but it’s necessary,” he said. Without citing deadlines, he said that he asked technical agencies for studies and hopes to obtain funds from the federal government. “We already have a smart city project and we are going to include the electronic fence,” he explained.

According to Borges, the action in Araçatuba was one of the boldest ever carried out by organized crime. “As the police intelligence services tighten their grip, they change tactics and become more aggressive, but this time they abused it. It is possible that some information was leaked to them, as they knew there was a lot of money in the banks, especially at Banco do Brasil. There is talk unofficially in R$ 100 million in this bank alone,” he commented.

Regarding the unofficial information that the Banco do Brasil branch had R$100 million at the time of the mega-robbery in Araçatuba, the bank said that it does not report amounts in its premises or reveal amounts subtracted during criminal attacks. “It clarifies, however, that the values ​​of fitting in the dependence attacked were lower than the average observed in recent years”, he said. BB informed that it collaborates with the police authorities to elucidate the attack on its administrative complex in Araçatuba.

The mayor recalled that Araçatuba is the main economic center in the northwest region of the state and its economy is supported by agribusiness, mainly beef cattle and sugarcane. “Nevertheless, the city is peaceful. Although violence is widespread, not only in the state, but in Brazil and in the world, we have one of the lowest crime rates.”

According to data from the State Public Security Secretariat, Araçatuba registered 12 homicides and 124 robberies from January to July this year, and had not registered bank robberies until this Monday, 30. In clear river, a city with practically the same population, there have been 22 homicides and 2,014 robberies, but there has been no bank robbery.

Borges ruled out the possibility that criminals who participated in the robbery were still hiding in the municipality. According to him, seven vehicles used by the gang were found in neighboring towns, which indicates that the bandits who managed to escape gained distance. One of the abandoned vehicles had triple armor on the windows and a hole in the rear window that, according to police, would be used for firing with a 50 point rifle.