Police investigate disappearance of man who may have been killed by alligator after flooding in Louisiana | World

the police of Slidell , in the metropolitan region of New Orleans , said on Monday (30) that he is investigating the disappearance of a man who was allegedly attacked and killed by an alligator – a kind of American alligator – amid the floods caused by hurricane Ida.

The passage of the Ida has caused destruction and floods in several areas of the southeast coast of the United States since Sunday (29) and hundreds of people still do not have access to electricity and have difficulty leaving their homes. (see the video below).

Hurricane Ida wreaks havoc in Louisiana, USA

The county sheriff of St. Tammany Parish, who controls the region, said in a statement that he was investigating the whereabouts of a 71-year-old man who, according to his wife, had been attacked and killed by an alligator while crossing a flooded area.

“She told the police that she was inside her residence when she heard a commotion and left. It was then that she would have seen a large alligator attacking her husband,” the police said in a statement.

According to the report of the security agents, the woman would have helped her partner to get rid of the animal and would have taken him home, quite slaughtered. She would then have decided to go by canoe to higher ground, about a kilometer away, for help.

2 of 2 Homes flooded near Norco, Louisiana, after hurricane hit Aug. 30, 2021 in US — Photo: Chris Granger/The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate via AP Houses flooded near Norco, Louisiana, after hurricane hit Aug. 30, 2021 in the United States — Photo: Chris Granger/The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate via AP

When she returned with the rescuers, the husband was no longer where the woman had left him, according to the sheriff’s department. Agents searched the entire area with boats looking for the man, but he was not found.

“The incident is under investigation and no other information is currently available,” said Sheriff Randy Smith.

As of Tuesday (31), the Louisiana National Guard has rescued more than 350 residents of flooded regions, according to an official US government balance sheet.

State officials have warned residents to redouble their care because there is a risk that other wild animals may have been swept away by the storm.

