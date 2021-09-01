Portugal authorizes the entry of Brazilian tourists – 09/01/2021 – World

The entry of Brazilian tourists in Portugal, which had been banned since March 2020, was once again authorized. The decision was published in the Diário da República and enters into force this Wednesday (1).

The document is valid until September 16, “may be revised at any time, depending on the evolution of the epidemiological situation”, and revokes the government’s previous decision, which had extended the ban on non-essential travel from Brazil to the end of September.

Despite the impact of the measure, until late morning, at local time, the Portuguese government had not yet commented or given more details about the change. In a note sent to sheet, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that, “from now on, passengers from Brazil are no longer subject to the quarantine obligation”. In recent months, anyone traveling from Brazil to Portugal –and who did not have a valid European health pass– was subject to mandatory confinement for 14 days after arrival in the country.

The ministry did not respond to questions about the obligation and recognition of vaccines, issues on which the dispatch that releases travel also makes no reference.

Under the rules currently in force, anyone traveling from Brazil to Portugal must present a negative test for Covid-19 before boarding. The governments of both countries are working on an agreement to recognize vaccines. Without an agreement in place, Brazilians have difficulty obtaining the so-called European digital certificate, also known as a health pass or Covid passport.

Like other countries, Portugal adhered to the electronic document that attests to one of three options: complete immunization against Covid-19, recovery from the disease for less than six months or recent laboratory tests with negative results for the virus.

The digital certificate is increasingly used as a requirement for access to establishments and services, such as the interior space of restaurants and participation in classes in gyms.

Even without the bilateral agreement, it is possible for people vaccinated in Brazil to have access to Portugal’s digital certificate. The path, however, is bureaucratic. Portugal only accepts, to obtain the document, vaccines that have been approved by the European Medicines Agency: Pfizer, Moderna, Janssen and AstraZeneca. In the case of AstraZeneca, Covishield, a version of the immunizing agent produced in India and which had lots applied in Brazil, is still not accepted. Coronavac, widely used in Brazil and already approved by the WHO (World Health Organization), is also off the authorized list.

Even for those vaccinated in Brazil with approved immunizing agents, there is still a bureaucratic path to go, as it is necessary to request validation from the Portuguese health authorities. So far, only those who have a user number —inscription identification in the NHS, the National Health Service— can request the certificate. The requirement means that, in practice, the issuance of the document is practically restricted to Portuguese citizens, citizens of other EU countries and legal residents in the country.

In addition to Portugal, three other countries have recently made the entry of Brazilian tourists more flexible. France, Germany and Spain accept travelers departing Brazil as long as they have a complete vaccination schedule against Covid. The first two accept only immunizers approved by the European regulatory agency; the Spanish government also accepts Coronavac, produced in Brazil by Butantan.