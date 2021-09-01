Portugal once again authorizes the entry of Brazilian tourists – 09/01/2021 – World

The entry of Brazilian tourists in Portugal, which had been banned since March 2020, was once again authorized.

The decision was published in the Diário da República and enters into force this Wednesday (1). The document is valid until September 16, “and may be revised at any time, depending on the evolution of the epidemiological situation”.

The current order revokes the government’s previous decision, which had extended the ban on non-essential travel from Brazil until the end of September.

Despite the impact of the measure, until late morning (local time), the Portuguese government has not yet commented or given more details about the change.

The order that releases travel does not make reference to a possible obligation to vaccinate travelers.

According to the rules in force in recent months, those traveling from Brazil to Portugal must present a negative test for Covid-19 before boarding. The traveler must also comply with a mandatory 14-day quarantine upon arrival in Portuguese territory.

Persons vaccinated against Covid-19 in Europe and with a valid European health document are exempt from quarantine.

The governments of Portugal and Brazil are working on an agreement to recognize vaccines that should end confinement for the fully immunized.