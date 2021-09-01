Portugal reopens to Brazilians; test requirement

PANROTAS / Renato Machado Portugal reopened for Brazilians testing negative for covid-19

Portugal reopened the border for Brazilian leisure travelers. The presentation of a negative test (PCR or antigen) for covid-19 is the only requirement for entry in the European country, so it is not mandatory to be vaccinated. It is also not necessary to perform quarantine on arrival. The Portuguese government made the measure official yesterday (August 31) in an order that is already valid from today, 1st of September.

The molecular PCR test must be issued within 72 hours before boarding. The rapid antigen test needs to have a maximum of 48 hours in advance.

This result may be required at the time of check-in and baggage check, upon boarding and at the immigration desk in Portugal.

If you are vaccinated, it is recommended that you take your proof of vaccination with you, but it’s worth it: vaccination is not mandatory to enter Portugal, just a PCR or negative antigen test is enough.

In principle, the order of the Portuguese government is valid until 16 September. In addition to Brazil, Portugal included the United States in the order.

Visitors vaccinated in the European Union who have a digital certificate accepted by the continent are exempt from submitting the test.

It is worth remembering that, even before the pandemic, taking out travel insurance is mandatory for visits to all Schengen countries and, of course, such adhesion has never been so important.