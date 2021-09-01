Portuguese from Palmeiras take families to the trophy room; check out

Last Thursday (26), Palmeiras inaugurated the club’s new trophy room. With the presence of numerous idols who have made history at the club, the event was also attended by the Portuguese members of the America’s champion technical committee in 2020 and their respective families.

With just over ten months at the club, Abel Ferreira and his assistants have already made a mark at the club, winning the Libertadores and the Copa do Brasil. During this period, the professionals won the affection of the fans and the support of the high summit of Verdão.

Check out the photos of the event with the technical committee and their families

João Martins and family (Photo: Cesar Greco)

Tiago Costa, performance analyst, and wife (Photo: Cesar Greco)

Vítor Castanheira and family (Photo: Cesar Greco)

Carlos Martinho and family (Photo: Cesar Greco)

Commemoration of the inauguration of the trophy room with the presence of Abel Ferreira and his family (Photo: Cesar Greco)

