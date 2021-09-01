Pregnant, Andressa Urach reveals name of first child with Thiago Lopes

Waiting for her first child with Thiago Lopes, Andressa Urach revealed the name the baby will receive when it is born

Andressa Urach (33) is expecting her first child with Thiago Lopes (36) and she revealed the name of the heir.

This Tuesday, 31, the model, who is 10 weeks pregnant, revealed on her YouTube channel which boy will be called Leon.

“I wanted Leão, lion of the jungle, but Thiago wouldn’t let him. Imagine him being tiny and me saying ‘son, make a little lion for daddy’. It wasn’t a girl, to be Mimi. [seu primeiro filho] suggested, and will be called León. It means brave as a lion”, she said, stating that the decoration will be with the animal theme and in blue, ‘boy’ color.

Andressa also commented on the controversy involving her husband, who, when revealing the baby’s sex, said that he would be the father of a boy, because he “didn’t give a break”, quoting a sentence by the president Jair Bolsonaro (66). In the Instagram post, Thiago even stated that his son will wear blue.

“He joked that he didn’t give up. People are mean. It was a joke, even because we wanted a girl”, said the model. “People confused failing with failure. I didn’t say that females are failures”, justified Thiago. “We are Bolsonarists, we support the ‘assumed’ Bolsonaro”, completed Urach.

Also in the video, Andressa joked about giving the name of the current president to the baby that will be born. “I wish it was called Bolsonaro”, she said with laughter.

Andressa Urach performs imaging exams and moves her husband

On social networks, Thiago Lopes shared magical moments of Andressa Urach’s pregnancy. In the Instagram feed, he shared videos of the first ultrasound exam and said that the little one’s heart is pounding and moving a lot. “When I saw the first image of the baby I was speechless with joy. Everything is alright”, he said.





