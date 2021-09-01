Promoes Essential Picks arrive at PS Store • Eurogamer.pt

The Last of Us: Part 2, It Takes Two, F1 2021 and more.
Sony has started a new wave of discounts on PlayStation Store.
Over the next few weeks, you can step into the PlayStation digital store and enjoy the Essential Picks ready for PlayStation 5 and PS4, a list of well-known games.
PlayStation Studios hits, classics that defined generations, fun for the little ones, critically acclaimed action-adventure games or even recent releases await you here in these Essentials Picks from Sony.
Through this page you can discover all the promotions and below we have some highlights:
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Deluxe PS4 & PS5 – €49.49
- Batman: Arkham Collection€
- Berserk and the Band of the Hawk – €23.99
- Biomutant – €44.99
- Borderlands 3 PS4 and PS5 – €19.99
- Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions Deluxe Edition – €26.39
- Catherine: Full Body Digital Deluxe Edition – €16.99
- Control: Ultimate Edition – €15.99
- Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time – €41.99
- Cris Tales – €31.99
- Days Gone – €23.99
- Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition – €29.99
- Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot – Deluxe Edition – €31.49
- F1 2021 – €46.69
- God of War – Digital Deluxe Edition – €14.99
- Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Edition – €14.69
- HITMAN 3 – €34.99
- Injustice 2: Legendary Edition – €19.24
- It Takes Two – €29.99
- LEGO Marvel Collection – €23.99
- Mafia: Definitive Edition – €23.99
- Mafia: Trilogy – €32.99
- Monster Hunter: World Iceborne Master Edition – €29.99
- Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate PS4 & PS5 – €29.99
- No Man’s Sky – €24.99
- Persona 5 Royal Deluxe Edition – €27.99
- Red Dead Redemption 2 – €24.59
- Resident Evil 2 – €15.99
- Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration – €5.99
- Sakura Wars – €23.99
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order – Deluxe Edition (PS5) – €29.99
- The Last of Us Part II: Digital Deluxe Edition – €37.49
- The Yakuza Remastered Collection – €23.99
- Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 – €26.99
- Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End – €7.99
- Uncharted: The Lost Legacy – €9.99
- Yakuza: Like a Dragon Hero Edition – €41.99