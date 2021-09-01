Promoes Essential Picks arrive at PS Store • Eurogamer.pt

by

The Last of Us: Part 2, It Takes Two, F1 2021 and more.

Sony has started a new wave of discounts on PlayStation Store.

Over the next few weeks, you can step into the PlayStation digital store and enjoy the Essential Picks ready for PlayStation 5 and PS4, a list of well-known games.

PlayStation Studios hits, classics that defined generations, fun for the little ones, critically acclaimed action-adventure games or even recent releases await you here in these Essentials Picks from Sony.

Through this page you can discover all the promotions and below we have some highlights:

  • Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Deluxe PS4 & PS5 – €49.49
  • Batman: Arkham Collection€
  • Berserk and the Band of the Hawk – €23.99
  • Biomutant – €44.99
  • Borderlands 3 PS4 and PS5 – €19.99
  • Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions Deluxe Edition – €26.39
  • Catherine: Full Body Digital Deluxe Edition – €16.99
  • Control: Ultimate Edition – €15.99
  • Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time – €41.99
  • Cris Tales – €31.99
  • Days Gone – €23.99
  • Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition – €29.99
  • Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot – Deluxe Edition – €31.49
  • F1 2021 – €46.69
  • God of War – Digital Deluxe Edition – €14.99
  • Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Edition – €14.69
  • HITMAN 3 – €34.99
  • Injustice 2: Legendary Edition – €19.24
  • It Takes Two – €29.99
  • LEGO Marvel Collection – €23.99
  • Mafia: Definitive Edition – €23.99
  • Mafia: Trilogy – €32.99
  • Monster Hunter: World Iceborne Master Edition – €29.99
  • Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate PS4 & PS5 – €29.99
  • No Man’s Sky – €24.99
  • Persona 5 Royal Deluxe Edition – €27.99
  • Red Dead Redemption 2 – €24.59
  • Resident Evil 2 – €15.99
  • Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration – €5.99
  • Sakura Wars – €23.99
  • Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order – Deluxe Edition (PS5) – €29.99
  • The Last of Us Part II: Digital Deluxe Edition – €37.49
  • The Yakuza Remastered Collection – €23.99
  • Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 – €26.99
  • Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End – €7.99
  • Uncharted: The Lost Legacy – €9.99
  • Yakuza: Like a Dragon Hero Edition – €41.99

// Load the SDK Asynchronously (function (d) { var js, id = 'facebook-jssdk', ref = d.getElementsByTagName('script')[0]; if (d.getElementById(id)) { return; } js = d.createElement('script'); js.id = id; js.async = true; js.onload = function () { if (typeof runFacebookLogin == 'function') { runFacebookLogin(); } if (typeof runFacebookRegistrationLogin == 'function') { runFacebookRegistrationLogin(); } };

js.src = "https://connect.facebook.net/pt_PT/all.js"; ref.parentNode.insertBefore(js, ref); }(document)); }