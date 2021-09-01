PSG announces the signing of the Portuguese squad on the last day of the window

O PSG, which has been involved in some of the biggest transactions in this transfer window, ended the signing period with a new announcement. The French team hired left-back Nuno Mendes, who was at Sporting.

Now you can watch all ESPN content live whenever and wherever you want on Star+. A new way of looking at sports. Subscribe now.

PSG returns to the field on the French on September 11, with live broadcast on ESPN on Star+. For more information and sign up, Click here.

Initially, the player arrives at Paris Saint-Germain on loan. The French club paid 7 million euros (R$42 million) for the agreement, which has a purchase obligation in 2022 for 40 million euros (R$243 million). In addition, midfielder Sarabia will be loaned to Sporting.

Revealed in the base of the Portuguese, Nuno Mendes rose to the professional in the 2019/2020 season and was one of the pillars of Sporting’s achievement of the Portuguese title in 2020/2021. In addition, they have 5 matches for the main Portuguese team, three for the qualifiers and two friendlies.

Valter Gouveia/NurPhoto via Getty Images

The player is currently with the selection of Portugal, where he will dispute the duel against Ireland for the qualifiers this Wednesday and a friendly against Qatar on the 4th.