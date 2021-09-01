PSG announces the signing of the Portuguese squad on the last day of the window

O PSG, which has been involved in some of the biggest transactions in this transfer window, ended the signing period with a new announcement. The French team hired left-back Nuno Mendes, who was at Sporting.
Initially, the player arrives at Paris Saint-Germain on loan. The French club paid 7 million euros (R$42 million) for the agreement, which has a purchase obligation in 2022 for 40 million euros (R$243 million). In addition, midfielder Sarabia will be loaned to Sporting.
Revealed in the base of the Portuguese, Nuno Mendes rose to the professional in the 2019/2020 season and was one of the pillars of Sporting’s achievement of the Portuguese title in 2020/2021. In addition, they have 5 matches for the main Portuguese team, three for the qualifiers and two friendlies.
The player is currently with the selection of Portugal, where he will dispute the duel against Ireland for the qualifiers this Wednesday and a friendly against Qatar on the 4th.