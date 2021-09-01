PSG closes the hiring of Nuno Mendes, ex-Sporting

Paris Saint-Germain remains impossible in the transfer market. After hiring stars such as Lionel Messi and Sergio Ramos, the club from the French capital agreed to hire another athlete: the young Nuno Mendes, aged 19, revealed by Sporting, from Portugal.

Starting next season, you can watch ALL Champions games LIVE on HBO MAX! Click here and subscribe!

The information was brought by journalist Fabrizio Romano, this Tuesday (31), the last day of the transfer window. According to the publication, the five-year contract was signed in the form of a loan with a purchase option, totaling around 40 million euros (more than R$ 243 million at the current price).

Right now, documentation and papers are being finalized with Miguel Pinho, the defender’s agent. The contract will be signed in the next few hours.

Departure: with no space at PSG, Sarabia is close to signing with Sporting, from Portugal



In addition to closed deals, PSG is also thinking about releasing players from its squad. With no space, Pablo Sarabia saw in Sporting the possibility of playing in the Champions League and fighting for local titles. This transfer is not related to Nuno Mendes, but it is also advanced and should be completed in a short time.