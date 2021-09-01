PSG ‘ignores’ Real Madrid’s new proposal by Mbappé on the last day of the window; Spaniards fear ‘pressure’ from Neymar and Messi

O Real Madrid made a new proposal to Paris Saint-Germain by Kylian Mbappé on the last day of the transfer window, now 200 million euros (about R$1.2 billion), up from the previous one, which was 180 million euros. The French club, however, ignored it and did not respond, sources close to the Spanish team told the ESPN.

The window of the ball market in Europe closes at midnight local time (19:00 GMT) and now the merengue club is resigned to waiting for the signing, since the two clubs have not reached an agreement.

However, sources in Paris denied that a new offer was made on Tuesday and confirmed that Mbappé is staying at PSG.

Real Madrid made an initial offer of 160 million euros last week, and after seeing it rejected, moved up to 170 million fixed plus 10 variables.

PSG did not respond to this offer, and sources told the ESPN that only a proposal in the amount of 200 million would make them consider the negotiation. There have been attempts by Real Madrid in recent days to put pressure on the French by threatening to pull out of talks.

A source close to Real told the ESPN that they believed PSG was looking for a replacement for Mbappé. The star’s contract expires at the end of the season, and if he doesn’t sign a renewal, he’s free to negotiate with any club starting in January for a June exit.

The worry in Madrid is that if the transfer doesn’t close now, Mbappé will come under pressure from Neymar and Messi to renew with PSG.