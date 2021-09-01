PSG sends out one more player to alleviate the payroll after bombastic signings, says the newspaper

The transfer window ends its activities on Tuesday (31), and the Paris Saint-Germain, one of the clubs that made the most impressive signings this season, should release another player to ease the payroll. This is the midfielder Pablo Sarabia. The information is from the French newspaper L’Equipe.

The Spanish player must be loaned to the sporting from Portugal, as it has a relationship with the PSG until June 2024.

Now you can watch all ESPN content live whenever and wherever you want on Star+. A new way of looking at sports. Subscribe now.

Sarabia, according to the French press, wants more playing time. And, with the squad strengthened in the offensive part with Messi, Neymar, Mbappé, Di María, Icardi and Verratti, coach Mauricio Pochettino should not count on Sarabia on the field.

He arrived at Paris in 2019 for €20 million ($121 million in current figures) and has played in 79 games and scored 22 goals. With the departure of the midfielder, the French club would save the salary of 5.3 million (R$ 32 million) euros per year.

Nasser Al-Khelaïfi, PSG president, during Lionel Messi’s press conference Sebastien Muylaert/Getty Images

In exchange, PSG and Sporting are expected to negotiate the loan of left-back Nuno Mendes to French football. The 19-year-old player did a good performance last season for the Portuguese club and was national champion, in addition to being called up for the last Euro Cup.

Pablo Sarabia celebrates PSG goal against Bordeaux

For Sporting’s first team, Nuno participated in 47 games, scored a goal and gave three assists.

With or without Sarabia and Nuno Mendes, the starring PSG returns to the field on September 11 to host Clermont. The match is broadcast EXCLUSIVEly on ESPN on Star+ and could mark the debut of Lionel Messi at home, in front of the club’s fans. CLICK and learn how to subscribe to watch!