Questioned again, Felipe Prior talks about bisexuality; see video

The businessman and ex-BBB Felipe Prior, 29, spoke openly about bisexuality after posting nude photos on the social network. When opening an Instagram question box, he denied that he is bisexual.

“I’m not, no… but I don’t have any prejudice with who it is. For me, everyone is the same”, he said at the time.

It is worth remembering that this is not the first time that Prior has been asked about the matter. During his confinement on TV Globo’s “BBB 20”, his relationship with Daniel Lenhardt aroused suspicions that the architect was bisexual. At one of the parties on the program, Prior would have even tried to give the model a kiss.

Out of reality, he took the situation as a joke. “Ah, but the intention to kiss was in the hoopla! Crazy, I give my friends a kiss,” he said, participating in Multishow’s “A Eliminação” program.

Daniel even questioned Felipe about the looks the architect was giving him: “I kept an eye out to see what the fuck he was going to do. Show me where I kept my eye, which I don’t know”, replied Prior.

Watch the video:

