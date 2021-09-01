R$5.6 million prize goes out to bet in São Paulo

the draw of Quina contest 5646 was held this Tuesday, August 31st, at Espaço Loterias Caixa, in São Paulo. Check the result numbers: 23-26-33-73-79.

Winners of Quina contest 5646

A bet by the capital of São Paulo marked the result of Quina contest 5646 and won the accumulated prize of R$5.6 million. In the second lane, 92 bets shared the second highest prize and each one will receive R$7,100.

Various amounts were distributed in the other ranges: R$133 for three hits and R$3.34 for two hits.

How to receive Quina’s award today?

All prizes from today’s Quina 5646 results can be redeemed at Caixa branches by presenting the RG and CPF. However, if it is less than R$1,903.98, another option is to withdraw from the lottery stores. Online players can request transfer of the prize to a Mercado Pago account.

The deadline to redeem is up to 90 calendar days from the drawing of Quina Contest 5646.

next draw

The drawing for Quina contest 5647 will be held from 8:00 pm (Brasilia time) this Wednesday, September 1st, and the estimated prize is R$700,000. Bets can be placed up to one hour before the draw, at 7 pm, at lotteries or electronic channels: Loterias Caixa application or website.