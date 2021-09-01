Rationing risk doubles to 10% and should put even more pressure on inflation, says Itaú – 08/31/2021 – Market

The risk of energy rationing in the country due to the water crisis that affects the level of the main reservoirs​ of hydroelectric plants increased from 5% to 10%, according to projections by the macroeconomics team at Itaú Unibanco.

The water crisis, with below-average rainfall since April, has led the country to a worrying scenario, which increases fears of rationing, recalls Mario Mesquita, chief economist at the bank.

This caused Itaú to increase its projections for a risk of rationing and, even if the crisis does not escalate to this level, it is not possible to rule out that some regions have periods of generalized shortages.

In this scenario of greater pressure on the electricity sector, with a new increase in the energy tariff by Aneel (National Electric Energy Agency), the bank predicts that inflation by the IPCA (Consumer Price Index – Broad) may reach 8% this year — against the current forecast of 6.9%, already well above the 2021 target ceiling of 5.25%.

The new value of the tariff flag must be announced by the government this Tuesday (31). The increase will be used to fund the operation of more expensive thermal plants, and there is an expectation that the value will be increased by at least 50%.

“The IPCA is already high and widespread, and with the water crisis there is an upward bias for this year,” says Mesquita. According to him, prices are still under pressure due to bottlenecks in the industry. And services inflation is expected to remain persistent, with the gradual recovery of the labor market.

The restriction in the supply of components in the industry also makes analysts foresee a slower recovery for the GDP (Gross Domestic Product).

He also pointed out that the impact of the energy crisis on GDP will depend on the size of the rationing or the forced reduction in demand. According to the bank, for every 1 percentage point reduction in demand, a loss of 0.2 point in GDP is expected.

Economists recalled that most Latin countries see a drop in contagion and recovery in economic activity. All countries that have an inflation target have the index above the target.

“This year, the fiscal side is less expansionist, but we are still living with the consequences of the low interest monetary policy at the beginning of the year. There is also a compressed spring in the services sector, which is being decompressed”, adds Mesquita.

For 2022, most of these engines will not have the same effect on economic activity, and the growth expected by Itaú Unibanco for next year’s GDP is 1.5%.

“Brazil grows more when interest rates here are low and the world is growing. Next year, the fiscal side will be more contractionary, the world will grow less and the normalization of sectors after the isolation measures, to a large extent, has already will have happened.”

Itaú also sees a firmer recovery in formal employment, based on data from Caged (General Register of Employed and Unemployed), but occupation that includes informal workers, measured by the Pnad (National Survey by Sample of Households) Continuous is still distant the level before the pandemic and full employment before the 2015 and 2016 crisis.

This Tuesday, the IBGE (Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics) announced that the country’s unemployment rate according to PNAD Contínua dropped to 14.1% in the second quarter of this year. Despite a reduction compared to the previous quarter, Brazil still has 14.4 million unemployed.

In the external scenario, the prospect of withdrawal of stimuli from the Fed (the US central bank) has made emerging countries anticipate higher interest rates.

For China, the scenario tends to be more challenging in the second half, recalls the bank’s team. The country needs to live with new restrictions resulting from Covid-19 and it will be necessary to use more measures to restrict circulation as a strategy to contain the virus.

Chinese exports are likely to weaken and the increase in the regulation of technology companies and the tightening of credit and regulation may also impact on the country’s economic results.