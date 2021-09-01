Recipe Auction has MacBook Pro for R$ 1,200 and iPhone 11 cheaper | notebooks

The Internal Revenue Service started an auction of seized or abandoned goods, which include MacBook Pro units starting at R$1,188 and iPhone 11 for figures starting at R$400. The customs office at Viracopos International Airport, in São Paulo, receives proposals until 9 pm on September 6th. Lots can be purchased by both individuals and companies.

The price of products can rise according to the interest of the public. In addition, the Internal Revenue Service does not guarantee the full functioning of the merchandise nor does it offer a guarantee. For those interested, there is the possibility of checking the devices by appointment, and it is necessary to remove the products in person.

The auction features three 13-inch MacBook Pro 2020 units starting at R$1,188. The computers in lots 105, 106 and 107 are in spatial gray color and have a 2 GHz Intel Core i5 processor, 512 GB of storage and 16 GB of RAM memory. The same model is sold on the Apple website in Brazil for R$ 23,899.

For a slightly higher minimum bid, the auction list features other MacBook Pro models, in gray and space gray, alongside Apple Watch units in SE 40mm and Series 3 38mm versions. The sets know for values ​​from R$ 1,485. Products are available in lots 101, 102 and 103.

The list also includes more Apple laptops. In lot 54, the 13-inch MacBook Pro has a minimum value of R$1,900. In lots 28 and 59, for figures starting at R$ 2,277, it is possible to enter the bid for one of the 16-inch MacBook Pro units equipped with a six-core Intel Core i7 processor and 2.6 GHz, integrated memory of 16 GB and 512 GB of storage. On the apple website, the same model is available for R$ 30,299.

Other Apple products that are highlighted in the auction are cell phone models that can be found in some lots. Those interested in Apple’s smartphone can find, in lots 46, 47 and 48, for example, the 128 GB iPhone 11 for a minimum price of R$ 400. The top-of-the-line cell phone is seen on Compare TechTudo for from R$ 4,424.

In lot 50, consumers find a 256 GB iPhone 11 Pro starting at R$800. The device is the A2160 model, launched by Apple in 2019 in the United States and Canada, and may not work on Brazil’s 4G Internet.

If you want more than one model, lot 65 offers 5 32GB iPhone 7 Plus units for starting at R$700. The phone was launched in 2016 and is currently available for prices starting at R$3,399.

It is possible to schedule an online check of goods from batches 1 to 111 until September 3rd over the phone. Lots 112 to 114 are scheduled for face-to-face visits, also by telephone. Products available in lots 115 and 116 can only be verified by photos on the Federal Agency’s Electronic Auction System website.

The complete list of products is available on the IRS website (www25.receita.fazenda.gov.br/sle-sociedade/portal/edital/817700/6/2021)

How to participate in the Federal Revenue Auction

Those interested in the auction’s goods must participate in the two phases of the process. First, the value proposals are sent. Only bids with values ​​10% lower than the highest bid made for each lot enter the final phase. From there, selected participants receive an electronic invitation to participate in the online event. Whoever makes the highest bid for the lot gets the product.

The bidder must make payment by the next business day after the purchase. It is possible to divide the lot value into two installments, the first being 20% ​​up to the first business day following the award date, and the remaining 80% within a maximum period of eight days.