Record confirms reality debut on September 14

Record confirmed that the new season of A Fazenda will debut on September 14th. Adriane Galisteu, who recently stood out at the presentation of “Power Couple Brasil”, will lead the attraction for the first time.

“I’m 100% prepared and ready to ‘Make it'”, said the presenter about the new challenge. It will be the 20th program presented by Galisteu on television.

The station also confirms that the participants are defined and “ready to face the challenge of confinement” at the program’s headquarters, in Itapecerica da Serra, São Paulo.

According to Record, the new edition of the reality show promises news, as well as “cracks, tests and entertainment for the whole family. The last edition of “A Fazenda”, held in 2020, featured the victory of singer Jojo Todynho.

Guilherme Napolitano, who participated in “BBB 20”, denied being a member of the cast of the new edition of “A Fazenda”. In an interview with “TV Fama”, he guaranteed not to have a contract signed with Record.

Last Wednesday (25), Rodrigo Carelli, Record’s director of realities, gave a spoiler on the house of “A Fazenda 13”. “The room is almost ready. And anyone who knows A Fazenda knows everything that can happen on this sofa,” he said, showing the image of the place.