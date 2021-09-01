Rede D’Or drops 6% on the stock market; Alliar drops 17% – Money Times

The actions of Rede D’Or (RDOR3) closed sharply down this Tuesday (31). The market reacted to the announcement that the company chose not to proceed with the voluntary public offer for the acquisition of up to the totality of the shares of the Ally (AALR3).

Rede D’Or shares retreated 6.11%, traded at R$ 68.82 each.

Alliar had even more significant losses. The shares plummeted 16.98%, to R$ 12.66.

O Ibovespa (IBOV) closed down 0.80%, at 118,781.03 points, moving away from the lows of the session, when it dropped to 117,910.97 points.

In material fact released last night, Rede D’Or said that the discontinuation of the offer is due to “the occurrence of events that resulted in the logical impossibility of an offer to acquire control of Alliar”.

The end of the offer did not surprise the Activates Investments. The withdrawal was already expected, as Alliar’s doctors and founders announced a new shareholders’ agreement and investment funds linked to businessman Nelson Tanure bought a share of approximately 26% of the company.

“The company, therefore, should continue its growth process targeting other strategic assets,” said the brokerage.