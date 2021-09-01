Remember the hilarious gifts BTS promised on Jungkook’s 18th birthday

Jungkook celebrated his 24th birthday together with fans in a record-breaking live on the VLive app. With that, we decided to “go back in time” and rescue the first special anniversary broadcast that he made with the members of BTS.

In a live stream titled “JUNG KOOK’S BIRTHDAY!” (“Jungkook’s Birthday”) in 2015, Jimin and Suga surprised the golden maknae with a cake to celebrate their 18th birthday.

All members started singing “Happy Birthday” at the top of their lungs. J-Hope even fired a mini confetti cannon (which made Jungkook hide in fear of the noise). As a result, the group began to reveal what they would give the artist as a gift.

Jimin said he knew exactly what Jungkook would want: he sat on his lap and asked for a kiss on the cheek. Afterwards, Jin said he would give him ice cream – and then handed him his cell phone, which had a cape with a picture of ice cream on it.

J-Hope said he had the perfect gift: Timberland boots. Jungkook loved shoes back then, so it really would have been the perfect gift. V asked Jimin what he would give Jungkook, and though Jimin said a kiss, V yelled, “He’s going to give you 50 shirts.”

BTS promised hilarious gifts on Jungkook’s 18th birthday (Photo: Reproduction)

Suga decided that he would use his skills as a producer and give Jungkook a song. RM, in turn, declared “I’m going to shave all of JK’s hair,” and everyone went crazy. Amidst the screaming, J-Hope even recalled that RM had actually bought a hair clipper not too long ago.

Jin added that it would give Jungkook muscle. Then they joked about buying Jungkook “gold spoons” – 24-karat pure gold.

Lastly, V said he would give Jungkook a game. There was an exhilarating silence for a second before Suga started to applaud, which caused the rest of the group to scream in excitement.