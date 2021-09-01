the attacker’s will Kylian Mbappe will not happen. This Tuesday, PSG “ignored” the last offer made by Real Madrid and refused to sell the striker to meringues. With that, the athlete was “forced” to stay in the Parque dos Príncipes.

On its social networks, shirt 7 made it very clear that its intention was to actually wear the shirt white.

At the Stories of your Instagram, Mbappé shared the following message written by a friend.

“I have a lot of respect for you, my brother, for your professionalism. Reschedule your dreams for later. Life is beautiful. You are the best”, says the text.

In other words: it is very clear that Mbappé’s “dream” was to play in the Real Madrid, who could not convince the PSG to sell the athlete.

The last proposal was around 200 million euros (R$ 1.216 billion), but it was not even considered by Paris.

After a few minutes, Mbappé deleted the message.

Now, the young striker will head to the Parque dos Príncipes to form an attacking trio with Lionel Messi and Neymar.

The tendency is for him to stay at PSG until the end of the 2021/22 season, with Real signing for free in June of next year.





