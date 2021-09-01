Result of Quina 5646 today, Tuesday (08/31/21)

The drawing of the results of Quina contest 5646 will be held at Espaço Loterias Caixa, in São Paulo, today, Tuesday, 8/31. From 8pm onwards, players can check the numbers and find out if they won the R$5.6 million prize.

Quina 5646 Results

Now check the numbers drawn in today’s Quina result: 23-26-33-73-79.

Quina Prize Winners

Scoring between two and five dozen of the result of today’s contest Quina 5646 will receive a prize according to the track. If there is one more winner in the main track, the Caixa Lotteries divides the jackpot equally between the parties.

What happens if no one wins? Well, if there is no winner in any band, this way the lottery value accumulates for the next draw, in the respective prize band.

To receive the prize, the lucky ones must go to a Caixa branch and present their RG and CPF, in addition to the winning ticket. According to Lotteries Caixa, prizes of up to R$1,903.98, winners can withdraw from accredited lottery houses.

It is important to remember that all winners have a period of 90 calendar days, counted from the drawing of the result of Quina 5646, to redeem the prize amount.

