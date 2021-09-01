Revealed by Actor Leaves The Walking Dead and Character is Dead

spoiler alert

Jackson Pace leaves The Walking Dead after Gage died in Season 11. The actor’s departure is a choice of the production itself, as revealed by showrunner Angela Kang.

Gage’s death should set the tone for upcoming episodes. Furthermore, it reveals how Maggie becomes a cold leader in The Walking Dead.

For The Walking Dead: Episode Insider, Angela Kang explained that “it was important that at this point in the story a really horrible decision was made.”

Jackson Pace’s Gage thus serves as a character to strengthen Maggie’s new arc. Kang even helped write the second episode, which has the brutal death.

“Maggie looks and thinks, ‘You are an acceptable loss for us to continue.’ But, I think that doesn’t make the decision any nicer or even easier, because it also says, ‘F you’. Like, if you’re going to do that, you’ll also remember what happened to me,” explained the show’s boss.

The Gage actor, at the same time, focuses on other work after The Walking Dead. Pace appears in the comedy High Holiday and the TV movie Vegas High.

Fans don’t agree with Maggie’s choice

Maggie’s decision became a subject and even becomes controversial. Fans accuse the series of wanting to cool the character down in an attempt to redeem Negan.

A poll aired on Talking Dead, a program aired after The Walking Dead, which showed that 53% of viewers voted “no” when asked if Maggie did the right thing about Gage.

Another 47% voted in favor of Maggie’s decision, which some viewers considered to be “cold-blooded” on social media.

Season 11 of The Walking Dead is currently aired on Star+. New episodes arrive on Sundays.

