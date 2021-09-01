Rise of the Tomb Raider: Microsoft may have paid dearly for exclusivity

On its release, in the far-off year of grace 2015, Rise of the Tomb Raider was very well received by critics, including top marks in the Voxel review. But this good reception, driven by the hype surrounding the series’ reboot two years earlier, had a big catch: exclusivity for Microsoft platforms, at least for the first year. It turns out that, by all indications, the giant paid dearly for it: US$ 100 million, according to sources.

Sources is perhaps not the most correct term, as this information was extracted by a Twitter user on LinkedIn from a former director of production company Square Enix. Fabien Rossini writes that he was “Director of Corporate Planning and Strategic Planning, working directly with the CEO in a senior leadership role, responsible for the company’s gaming portfolio and corporate strategy, building strategic partnerships, including $100 million deals from dollars for exclusivity of tomb Raider with Microsoft.” The same point is reinforced in the topic about the nine years that the executive worked at Square Enix.

See the screenshots of Fabien Rossini’s profile, posted by Twitter user Timur222:

In replies to the original tweet and in international press vehicles that have already reported the discovery (which came out yesterday, August 30th), many people thought this story was strange. After all, $100 million is enough money for a one-year exclusivity deal for Rise of the Tomb Raidereven more if we take into account sales of the game for Xbox and PC barely reached a million copies in that period.

It could be that the deal mentioned by Rossini on his LinkedIn also included details beyond the exclusivity, such as marketing and sales investments. Still, $100 million dollars doesn’t seem like a very realistic number: the entire development of Shadow of the Tomb Raider, most recent game in the franchise, cost between US$ 75 million and 100 million, according to information released by the head of the producer.

Another possibility is that such a multimillion-dollar deal refers to several games, including Rise of the Tomb Raider which would be a bet less distant from other exclusivity agreements we’ve seen in recent years. It is also possible that this ‘directorzão’ got confused with the numbers on your LinkedIn and we are speculating on top of nothing, right?

Regardless, the point is that the 2015 game in the series tomb Raider sold much more after the exclusivity ended, when it was released on PS4: 7 million copies a year. Many fans also argue that this period of exclusivity helped to significantly lessen the hype the series had garnered in 2013. And you: what do you think of this story?