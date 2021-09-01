‘Risk’ · TV News

After being discovered by Cora (Marjorie Estiano) in Império, José Alfredo (Alexandre Nero) will leave his hiding place in Santa Teresa and inform Maria Isis (Marina Ruy Barbosa) that he will move into her apartment in Copacabana. Worried, the lover will alert the commander in the 9:00 pm soap opera on Globo. “I think it’s risky,” the redhead will say.

Upon returning from the hunt for the past of Maurílio (Carmo Dalla Vecchia) in Minas Gerais, the “man in black” will discover that the saint saw him leave Manoel’s (Jackson Antunes) bar. The entrepreneur will then appeal to Maria Isis in the next chapters of the serial.

“But what about Kelly [Lidi Lisboa] and the Baptist [José Negreiros]? How are you going to stay there without the two of them seeing you?”, the young woman will ask Maria Marta’s husband (Lilia Cabral). José Alfredo will answer that the farce of his death will have to be revealed to both of them.

“Are you going to open the secret to the two of them? Love, as much as they are trustworthy, I think it’s too risky. There are so many people who already know”, will claim the receptionist at Vicente’s restaurant (Rafael Cardoso). “Leave it to me, I’ll find a way, and they’ll keep this secret”, the protagonist will retort.

Written by Aguinaldo Silva, Império (2014) won a “special edition” to fill the hole left after the end of Amor de Mãe on Globo’s prime time. The unprecedented Um Lugar ao Sol, the next telenovela in the 9 pm range, was postponed to premiere in the second half of this year.

