RJ Justice determines breach of banking and tax secrecy of Carlos Bolsonaro

The justice of Rio de Janeiro determined the breach of banking and fiscal secrecy of the Rio de Janeiro councilor Carlos Bolsonaro (Republicanos-RJ). The decision is at the request of the Public Ministry of Rio de Janeiro, which is investigating the hiring of alleged phantom employees and the practice of “splitting” in the office of President Jair Bolsonaro’s son in the City Council.

Carlos has been a councilor since 2000 and is in his sixth term. The case is being processed by the 3rd Public Prosecutor for Specialized Criminal Investigation.

Carlos Bolsonaro has been under investigation since 2019, when reports in Época magazine showed that he employed relatives of Ana Cristina Valle, the second ex-wife of President Jair Bolsonaro. The stories showed that at least two of the seven people hired admitted that they had never worked for the councilor, despite being nominated.

Ana Cristina Valle’s family also appears in the investigation into the rifts involving Carlos Bolsonaro’s brother, senator Flávio Bolsonaro (Republicanos-RJ). According to the MPRJ, there are 14 people linked to the president’s ex-wife who would be involved in a scheme to withdraw part of the salaries received by employees appointed in Flávio Bolsonaro’s office.

According to the MPRJ, all of them are former advisers who, although they lived in Resende, in Sul Fluminense, used to withdraw the salaries received from the Legislative Assembly of Rio and passed it on to other members of the alleged criminal organization.

In a statement, councilor Carlos Bolsonaro said he remains available to provide any kind of clarification to the authorities.

The defense of senator Flávio Bolsonaro stated that it is prevented from commenting on details because the case is under judicial secrecy and all pertinent information was and will be provided in the records. The defense also claims that the senator is unaware of alleged irregularities that may have been committed by former employees of Alerj.

THE CNN he sought out Ana Cristina Valle and awaits return.