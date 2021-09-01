Rocha: Fortaleza breaks record, but faces the side effect of success – 08/31/2021

Fortaleza closes the first round in the G-4 of the Brazilian. In debates about Brazilian football, there is now always space, however small, to praise the work of the club and Argentine coach Juan Pablo Vojvoda. To the point of Ceará, great rival, dismiss Guto Ferreira looking for something above the reactive game that not even results were delivering anymore.

With 33 points in 18 rounds, it already boasts the best campaign of a team from the Northeast in Serie A, surpassing the 2008 Vitoria. It’s not little. The record suggests a real change in level, even if we add the contribution of Rogério Ceni’s time at the club.

It has recently gained attention due to the arrival of Lucas Lima. Dismissed by Palmeiras, without great opportunities, but a media player within the national scene and that Vojvoda can recover within its offensive proposal and add quality to the creation.

The midfielder’s debut was in the second half of the goalless draw at home against Cuiabá. In the context of the championship, I play to earn three points and stay close to the top. But success also brings side effects, such as more careful study and greater dedication by opponents to take points away from those who are standing out.

The team led by Jorginho came determined to deny spaces to the favorite. Favorite scenario of most Brazilian coaches, even to mobilize athletes in the David vs. Goliath fight. Takes the pressure off for victory, even with the “debutante” in Serie A close to the Z-4. Cuiabá also made goalkeeper Marcelo Boeck work, with shots from defenders João Lucas and Uendel, one at a time.

Vojvoda’s team tried. Always looking to open the field with two players – they could be Pikachu and David, but also Felipe and Lucas Crispim. Also create spaces between the opponent’s defense and midfield, with the mobility of Robson, Matheus Vargas and Ederson. He had 65% possession, submitted 19 times, but only four on target, in addition to the free kick on the crossbar by Yago Pikachu at the end of the match.

I could have added three more points, but it doesn’t tarnish the beautiful campaign. Even with the possibility of a “plus” in the Copa do Brasil, reaching the semifinals of the tournament if they beat São Paulo at Castelão. Consolidating a trajectory as an “intruder” between the favorites Atlético-MG, Palmeiras and Flamengo.

But you also need to know how to deal with favorite status in many matches. It is the pain that contrasts with the delight of this new condition.

