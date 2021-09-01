Rodrigo Scarpa loses R$150,000 and seeks justice | Fabia Oliveira



Rodrigo Scarpa – Reproduction

Published 09/01/2021 05:00

Rodrigo Scarpa, famous for the character Vesgo, from the show ‘Pânico’, went to court in São Paulo after being deceived and losing R$150,000. The comedian deposited the large sum in the bank account of a man who claimed to be responsible for a company called AGR Serviços Ltda. The man reportedly told the artist that the money would be used to purchase six Ford compactor trucks, vehicles that would be owned by the AGR, which claimed responsibility. However, this never happened.

The former Panico states that, in November 2018, he signed a private instrument for the purchase and sale of vehicles and that, after that, he signed a second contract. The second contract refers to the leasing of vehicles, which would generate financial returns, but the vehicles were not even acquired.

For Justice, the artist claims to have been attracted by the promise that he would have a return of R$48 thousand per month, if he invested the full amount of the proposal, of R$600 thousand, to make the purchase of all the trucks feasible.

Despite the initial forecast of R$ 600 thousand, Vesgo deposited only a first part, of R$ 150 thousand, which, according to his calculations, would already yield him 8% of profit on top of the amount invested in the business, due to the lease of the vehicles that would occur for the AGR itself. But not seeing the purchase of such equipment, suspected of coup.

To try to undo the deal amicably, he signed a dissolution term. However, after being signed, he was entitled to receive the money “through a deposit in his bank account, until March 6, 2019, which never occurred”, Scarpa reports in the lawsuit.

With the delay in returning the money, the comedian claims that he would be entitled to a 20% fine on the R$150,000. Without receiving any value, when filing the action, he charged the amount of R$187 thousand.

Recently, in May, Scarpa asked for the attachment of profits and dividends owned by the executed company to the AGR company, but the artist so far has not been able to recover any of the money.