Roger Guedes makes his first ball practice for Corinthians

Hired by Corinthians last Friday (27), forward Roger Guedes did his first training with the cast in the group’s re-presentation, this Tuesday (31).

The player had his name registered in the CBF’s Daily Newsletter (BID), last Monday (30th) and can now make his debut for Timão.

Without playing since December last year, the player left Shandong Taishan, from China, last week, as he has not been able to return to the Asian country since the beginning of the year, due to restrictions imposed on the entry of foreigners, due to the pandemic of the new coronavirus. Roger had returned to Brazil at the end of 2020 to spend the holiday season.

During the eight months that he was idle, Roger did a job of physical, psychological and particular nutrition preparation., most of the time in the city of Criciúma, in Santa Catarina.

After beating Grêmio 1-0, in Porto Alegre, last Saturday (28th), for the 18th round of the Brazilian Championship, the Corinthians squad gained time off in the two subsequent ones, having returned to activities this Tuesday (31).

At work, coach Sylvinho promoted a round activity, where a superior group tries to keep possession of the ball against an inferior one trying to steal, followed by a passing activity in marking pressure in a reduced field.

Corinthians’ next match will be on September 7, against Juventude, at Neo Química Arena, at 9:30 pm, for the last match of the first round of Brasileirão.